Missing baby's body found in trash can; mother and boyfriend charged with murder

The body of a missing 2-year-old was found in a trash can on the west side of Houma on Daspit Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Ezekiel Harry reportedly went missing around noon.

Houma Police Department, supported by Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, began investigating a possible abduction around the 100 block of Mahler Street.

The mother, Maya Jones, 28, and her boyfriend Jermaine Robinson, 37, are in custody and charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Trey Harry, left, and his 2-year-old son Ezekiel Harry. Police found Ezekiel's body in Houma on Tuesday; the child's mother and her boyfriend were charged in relation to his death.

The investigation led police to believe foul play when the mother's statement about a man in a grey truck snatching the child proved "immediately" inaccurate, according to a news release.

Jones reportedly went for a walk with the child and three other kids from Cadiere Street earlier in the day, then she reported the boy went missing near Bayou Terrebonne.

Once the suspects are officially charged, Houma Police Department said additional information will be released.

Other charges could be pending.

