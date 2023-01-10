Missing barber identified months after body found, Michigan wife says. ‘Hardest days’

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a beloved husband, father and barber who was last seen in July.

David Woodger, owner of D-Wood’s Barber Shop on the north side of Detroit, last opened his shop on July 20, McClatchy News previously reported. He hadn’t been seen since about 1:45 a.m. the next day.

The Detroit Police Department said his remains were believed to have been found in a “burned out building” in August, about a couple weeks after he disappeared, according to WDIV.

It wasn’t until recently that DNA results confirmed the body’s identity, Police Chief James E. White said in a Jan. 9 press conference. He described Woodger’s death as a “very tragic case.”

“Yesterday was one of the hardest days of my life,” his wife, Piper, said in a Jan. 7 Facebook post. “I received a phone call from the police informing me that the DNA results came back indicating that my husband, David is no longer with us. Please continue to pray for US during this difficult time.”

Authorities searched the building after receiving a tip about human remains inside, WJBK reported.

Detectives are investigating a couple of possible suspects, White said, adding that he’s “confident that this case is closeable.”

“Please keep my Woodger family in your prayers for comfort in the loss of my lil brother in love David Woodger,” Linda J Hunt wrote.

“Sad because this Man right here was such a good person ... Always was a real, kind, and loving guy to all his family and friends,” one cousin said. “He didn’t even have to know you and still treated you with respect. He was one of the best out here given hair cuts in Detroit east and west.”

“Luv Ya Nephew. Your Spirit will ALWAYS LIVE,” his uncle John Wright said. “You have blessed this entire family with your loving and committed heart for family, along with courage and kindness for everyone.”

Anyone with information regarding Woodger’s death is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.

