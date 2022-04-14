Missing Battle Ground woman found safe in Idaho
A disabled Battle Ground woman who had been missing and considered endangered since November 2021 was found safe in Stites, Idaho, the FBI Seattle Field Office announced Thursday.
31-year old Marisol Cortes was taken from Battle Ground by a family member on Nov. 4, 2021.
She was considered endangered because police believed she was being deprived of required daily medication.
Law enforcement was able to identify Cortes after acting on a tip received as a result of media coverage and a Seeking Information poster which was originally issued by FBI Seattle on March 15, 2022.
