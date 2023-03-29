Missing Beachwood man’s body found near Route 37 in Toms River

TOMS RIVER - The body of a missing Beachwood man was discovered Tuesday in an area of water between Route 37 and Lakehurst Road, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

John Applegate, 32, had been missing since Friday. Applegate’s body was located by a family friend who had volunteered to assist with the search, Billhimer said in a prepared statement.

The remains have been taken to nearby Community Medical Center for a post-mortem examination.

John "Bubby" Applegate was last seen Thursday, March 23 in Toms River.

The Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement about the discovery just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. No statement was made about whether the death was accidental or suspicious in nature.

In addition to the Major Crime Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Toms River Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, and a number of volunteers participated in the search for Applegate.

