Missing Beaver Dam woman identified after nearly 3 years

Bobbie Hayse, Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky.
·1 min read

Jul. 29—The Kentucky State Police have identified the body of a woman who was found dead in Rosine in November 2018.

Jamie L. Holland, 30, of Beaver Dam, was initially found by KSP. At that time, troopers searched for active missing cases in which a young woman was involved, and came up empty-handed, according to KSP Post 16 Public Information Officer Corey King.

KSP sent the body to the medical examiner's office, which then sent DNA to a lab in Texas, King said.

Holland's family reported her missing in mid-2019, King said, but the Ohio County Sheriff's Office took that case.

"Neither agency had any idea that's who it was," King said. "That's why we didn't think it was her, or it didn't cross our mind at the time."

The DNA came back about a month ago.

King said Holland went missing around September 2018, and that foul play is suspected.

"The autopsy suggests she was murdered," he said, citing blunt force trauma as Holland's official cause of death. "There were some signs that some type of fight ensued."

Now KSP is investigating Holland's death and is seeking any information regarding the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call KSP's Henderson Post 16 at 270-826-3312, or 800-222-5555 to remain anonymous.

A call to the Ohio County Sheriff's Office regarding the initial missing person's investigation was not immediately returned.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

