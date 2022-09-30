Missing Belvidere youth found unharmed

BELVIDERE — A missing 12-year-old boy has been found safe and unharmed, his stepfather, Bo Bardon, said Friday evening.

Kayleb Hamilton had been missing since early Wednesday prompting searches throughout Boone and Winnebago counties.

"He's safe, and he didn't harm himself," Bardon said.

Kayleb was found at his girlfriend's home in Garden Prairie.

Kayleb was reported missing to the police at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The boy's mother told police Kayleb left the residence on foot between midnight and 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Chris Green: 815-987-1241; cgreen@rrstar.com; @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Missing Belvidere teen found in Garden Prairie