Missing From Biden's Europe Trip: An Endgame for War and Cheaper Gasoline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jim Tankersley and Michael D. Shear
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
President Joe Biden spoke on the last day of the NATO summit and said that Americans could expect to continue paying higher gasoline prices for &quot;as long as it takes.&quot; (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)
President Joe Biden spoke on the last day of the NATO summit and said that Americans could expect to continue paying higher gasoline prices for "as long as it takes." (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

MADRID — President Joe Biden issued a grim warning to Americans after Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February: Standing up to President Vladimir Putin could hurt the U.S. economy. “I will not pretend this will be painless,” he said in remarks delivered in the East Room of the White House.

But few in Biden’s administration imagined just how much domestic political and economic pain could come from the grinding war in Ukraine’s east: growing anger about $5-a-gallon gasoline, deepening frustration over rising food costs and rents, and rising opposition to spending billions of dollars on a foreign conflict with no end in sight.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

In meetings of the Group of 7 nations and NATO this week in Europe, Biden and his allies hammered home the idea that they must stand united against Russia while drawing new and firmer lines against what they see as predatory economic practices by China.

But the gatherings also underscored the war’s deep strains on Western leaders and consumers from energy costs that have soared as a result of severe sanctions imposed on Russia and that could climb higher still.

For all the steps that Biden and his allies took to counter Russian aggression — including a fast path to NATO admission for Finland and Sweden and a plan to cap the price of Russian oil exports — the leaders failed to describe the endgame in the long war of attrition.

Biden is already feeling political heat from his swift response to the Ukraine invasion. His push to ban Russian oil imports shortly after the invasion was followed by global price spikes, which have sapped consumer confidence and threatened the Democrats’ hold on Congress in the coming midterm elections. Republicans have tried to blame the president’s policies on energy and climate, but the invasion and the West’s response to it are the reasons for the surge.

If the war drags on and Biden fails in his plan to keep Russian oil flowing at a severe discount, some analysts say that oil prices could skyrocket toward $200 a barrel, which could mean $7 a gallon gas or more — prices that, if they held, would severely damage Biden’s reelection hopes.

An extended conflict would also require the United States and its allies to find additional money for military and other aid to Ukraine, on top of the $40 billion that Congress has already approved this year. For now, it is just a small group of opponents questioning the spending, but that discontent could spread, providing a line of attack for former President Donald Trump, who is signaling plans for a rematch with Biden in 2024.

Those currents make the next several months crucial for Biden and his emboldened international coalition — a fact that administration officials have begun to acknowledge. Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters on the sidelines of the G-7 meetings in the German Alps that allies would attempt to help Ukraine’s outgunned forces gain as much leverage in the war as possible before winter, because “a grinding conflict is not in the interest of the Ukrainian people, for obvious reasons.”

Sullivan and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said this week that officials would move quickly to negotiate and implement the myriad unresolved details of the proposed cap on the price of Russian oil exports, promising there would be relief for drivers at the gasoline pump if it is put in place. But many economists and energy experts doubt that a cap, which has never been tried on a global scale like this, could come together effectively anytime soon. Privately, some administration officials concede that it could take until late fall or longer.

European leaders have more publicly wrestled this week with the pain of the war for their citizens, particularly the availability and price of energy. But in a few limited speeches in Germany and Spain, Biden has expressed only a steely resolve in the cause of deterring Putin’s aggressions.

Asked in a news conference at the end of the NATO summit in Spain how long American drivers could expect to continue paying higher gasoline prices, Biden was blunt.

“As long as it takes,” he said, “so Russia cannot in fact defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine.”

Biden also said he expected that his oil cap plan would help consumers. “We think it can be done,” he said. “It will drive down the price of oil, and it will drive down the price of gasoline as well.”

Data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed that prices affected by the war, such as those for food and energy, continued to surge in May, while the growth rate of other prices leveled off. Biden blamed Putin.

“The reason why gasoline prices are up is because of Russia,” he said at the news conference.

At least some temporary relief could be on the way for American motorists. The average national price has dipped slightly in recent weeks, and future contracts to buy gasoline have declined much more significantly, suggesting gas stations may be reducing prices in July. But many analysts say they think prices could surge again later this year as Europe’s ban on Russian oil imports takes effect, unless Biden’s price cap plan succeeds.

The president’s focus this week on the war, energy price inflation and the looming threats from China came at the exclusion of many of the issues that dominated his 2020 campaign — and the current controversies animating his party back home.

He and his fellow leaders rarely mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden’s sprawling — and stalled — plans for new social programs were sidelined. Even climate change has been mostly relegated to lofty promises in public forums rather than concrete pledges of action.

Proposing a price cap is just the latest example of Biden grasping for solutions to the consumer pain caused by the war.

Top officials have reached out to Venezuela — a Russian ally that has been under U.S. sanctions for years — about the oil supply crunch. The administration has also sought help from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to move grain out of Ukraine to help ease food shortages.

And next month, Biden is traveling to Saudi Arabia and will meet personally with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, after repeatedly calling on the Saudis and other large oil producers to increase production. Biden was asked Thursday if he would press the de facto Saudi ruler in person for an increase, despite once condemning the prince as a “pariah” because of the brutal assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident, in 2018. Biden said that he would not.

Nonetheless, the imperative to respond to the rippling effects of the war has led Biden to at least consider what once would have been unthinkable. That underscores the reality for the president and his allies: There are few solutions to the current situation that do not come with downsides.

© 2022 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • Iran says it's ready for new talks with US on nuclear deal

    Iran said Thursday it is ready for new indirect talks with the United States to overcome the last hurdles to revive its tattered 2015 nuclear deal with major powers amid a growing crisis over the country's atomic program. Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi told the U.N. Security Council that the Iranian “negotiating team is ready to engage constructively again to conclude and reach agreement.” “The ball is in U.S.’ court, and if the U.S. acts realistically and shows its serious intention to implement its obligations, the agreement is not out of reach,” he added.

  • France's Macron urges world leaders to better protect oceans

    French President Emmanuel Macron urged other world leaders Thursday to better protect the planet's oceans by adopting an international agreement modeled on the legally binding Paris climate accords. Macron traveled to Portugal after attending a NATO summit in neighboring Spain to make a speech at the U.N. Ocean Conference in Lisbon. Macron acknowledged the failure of world leaders to update an international treaty, known as the Convention on the Law of the Sea, High Seas, to include a mechanism that addresses ocean conservation and the sustainability of marine life.

  • Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a case that could dramatically change the way elections for Congress and the presidency are conducted, handing more power to state legislatures and blocking state courts from reviewing challenges to the procedures and results. The justices will consider whether state courts, finding violations of their state constitutions, can order changes to federal elections and the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts. The case probably will be argued in the fall. “This case could profoundly alter the balance of power in states and prevent state courts and agencies from providing protections for people's right to vote,” said Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine.

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify

    The House committee investigating the riot at the Capitol subpoenaed Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone following explosive testimony from a former White H

  • US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint

    The tractor-trailer at the center of a disastrous human-smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead had passed through an inland U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint with migrants inside the sweltering rig earlier in its journey, a U.S. official said Thursday. The truck went through the checkpoint on Interstate 35 located 26 miles (42 kilometers) northeast of the border city of Laredo, Texas. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said there were 73 people in the truck when it was discovered Monday in San Antonio, including the 53 who died.

  • NATO's strength has grown since Russia's invasion, but the fight still continues | Opinion

    The final outcome of this chapter two of the post WWII cold war, now hot, will be determined by the combination of the sanction’s long-term effectiveness and most importantly the ability to the Russian people to throw off the yoke tyranny that Vladimir Putin has become.

  • Cameron Diaz to 'unretire' for new movie with Jamie Foxx

    After stepping away from Hollywood for nearly a decade, Cameron Diaz is back in action -- literally. Actor Jamie Foxx tapped an expert on getting back in the game, NFL legend Tom Brady, to help him convince the "Charlie's Angels" actress to co-star in his upcoming Netflix film, "Back in Action." "Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT," Foxx captioned the recording of his phone conversation with Diaz, which he posted on Instagram.

  • Liz Cheney: Trump ‘a domestic threat that we have never faced before’

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said late Wednesday that former President Trump poses a “domestic threat” that the nation has “never faced before.” “At this moment, we are confronting a domestic threat that we have never faced before. And that is a former president who is attempting to unravel the foundations of our Constitutional Republic,” Cheney said…

  • Vanderburgh County leaders largely mum on sheriff scrubbing attorney's arrest info

    Most county elected leaders won't comment on news that the sheriff removed arrest info of the County Council's attorney from his jail's website.

  • Bleacher Report predicts Ravens will re-sign familiar face

    Bleacher Report predicted that the Ravens will re-sign a familiar face

  • Liz Cheney calls Trump's election actions more chilling than imagined

    Republican U.S. Representative Liz Cheney said on Wednesday that Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election were "more chilling and more threatening" than first imagined, while calling on Republicans to choose between loyalty to Trump and the Constitution. Cheney, a commanding presence on the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot by Trump supporters, warned against descending into vitriolic partisan attacks that could tear the political fabric of the country apart and urged her audience to rise above politics. "My fellow Americans, we stand at the edge of an abyss, and we must pull back," the 55-year-old daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney said in a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

  • Five takeaways from Biden’s trip to attend G-7, NATO meetings

    President Biden on Thursday wrapped his fourth trip to Europe as president, capping a chaotic six days largely focused on further responding to Russia’s war in Ukraine and its ripple effects. Biden participated in a Group of Seven (G-7) meeting in Germany and a NATO summit in Spain, where he and other world leaders rolled…

  • Washington blocks more than $1 bn in Russian oligarch's US assets

    The United States on Thursday blocked a US-based company worth more than $1 billion linked to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, saying the ally of President Vladimir Putin used it to funnel and invest shadowy funds.

  • Witness describes Trump temper before Jan. 6

    An AP story quoting former Attorney General William Barr as saying that the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread voter fraud caused an angry Donald Trump to thow his lunch against the wall at the White House. (June 28)

  • Mariupol theater bombing was a deliberate war crime, Amnesty report says; Biden increases Ukraine aid by $800M: Live updates

    Russia deliberately dropped two 1,000-plus-pound bombs on the Mariupol theater that was being used as a shelter, Amnesty International report says.

  • Wild trades Fiala to Kings for first-rounder and Gophers’ Faber

    One of the Wild's best players won't be back, and it was the team that sent him away. The financially strapped Wild couldn't afford a new contract for winger Kevin Fiala and traded the 30-goal scorer to Los Angeles on Wednesday in exchange for a first-round draft pick and Gophers defenseman Brock Faber. Fiala will reportedly receive a seven-year deal from the Kings worth approximately $55 ...

  • PHT Morning Skate: Puljujärvi’s future; NHL offer sheet targets

    Thursday's collection of links.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ anti-critical race theory law to take effect

    One of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' key legislative efforts against race education, called the Stop WOKE Act, has been given the green light after a federal judge declined to block it before it takes effect on July 1. The law, which easily moved through the GOP-controlled legislature, would ban lessons and training on race and diversity in schools and in the workplace. It was one of many nationwide attacks on education in schools under the guise of "critical race theory."

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn in as First Black Woman on Supreme Court

    Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice Thursday, making her the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court.

  • Despite Shows of Unity, the War's Economic Costs Weigh on Western Leaders

    After days in which the West has sought to present a muscular and united front in the face of Russia’s challenge to the international order, leaders on Thursday were facing a longer-term dilemma: how to maintain public support for a grinding war whose economic costs are stoking exhaustion. In a sign of the challenges of maintaining pressure on Russia despite fuel price shocks and wider economic pain, President Joe Biden said at the close of the NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday that Americans sh