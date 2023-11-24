Missing a bike? Kids tell police they stole bikes, now searching for owners

Police are searching for the owners of bikes after juveniles returned them and admitted they stole them.

West Carrollton said a group of juveniles admitted to police they stole bikes from the Mayrose Drive and Windsor Court area but can’t remember the exact locations.

The bikes will be kept in the property garage at the police station, police said on social media.

Anyone who believes the bikes could be there is asked to call dispatch at 937-859-3688.








