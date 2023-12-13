Missing boater in Stuart identified as 74-year-old seasonal resident from Indiana

TechCrunch

Google today announced that Duet AI for Developers, the suite of AI-powered assistance tools for code completion and generation the company announced earlier this year, is now generally available and that it will start making use of Google's more powerful Gemini model in the coming weeks. While code completion and generation tools have quickly become mainstream, with GitHub's Copilot having the lead in terms of developer mindshare, Google is taking an interesting approach here by also partnering with 25 companies that have contributed datasets for their platforms to assist developers with building and troubleshooting their applications.