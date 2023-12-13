Missing boater in Stuart identified as 74-year-old seasonal resident from Indiana
A missing boater who fell into gator-infested water at Hosford Park in Stuart on Tuesday has been identified as a 74-year-old seasonal resident from Indiana.
After coming to Bard and the Pixel 8 Pro last week, Gemini, Google's recently announced flagship gen AI model family, is launching for Google Cloud customers using Vertex AI. Gemini Pro, a lightweight version of a more capable Gemini model, Gemini Ultra, currently in private preview for a "select set" of customers, is now accessible in public preview in Vertex AI, Google's fully managed AI dev platform, via the new Gemini Pro API. "Gemini's a state-of-the-art natively multimodal model that has sophisticated reasoning advanced coding skills," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said during a press briefing on Tuesday.
After announcing its family of Gemini models last week and bringing it to its Bard chatbot experience, Google is now bringing Gemini to developers by launching a slew of new and updated services today. One of these services is AI Studio -- which was previously known as MakerSuite. AI Studio is a web-based tool for developers that functions a bit like a gateway into the wider Gemini ecosystem, starting with Gemini Pro and then, at some point next year, also Gemini Ultra.
Focus is on the Fed's last policy decision of 2023, with investors on alert for signs of an end to interest-rate hikes.
Google today announced that Duet AI for Developers, the suite of AI-powered assistance tools for code completion and generation the company announced earlier this year, is now generally available and that it will start making use of Google's more powerful Gemini model in the coming weeks. While code completion and generation tools have quickly become mainstream, with GitHub's Copilot having the lead in terms of developer mindshare, Google is taking an interesting approach here by also partnering with 25 companies that have contributed datasets for their platforms to assist developers with building and troubleshooting their applications.
Apple introduced new security settings with the iOS 17.3 developer beta on Tuesday to prevent thieves from entering your passcode to get your info including account passwords. Apple will likely roll out the final version of iOS 17.3 in a few weeks. The new protections include the mandatory use of Face ID or Touch ID before performing sensitive actions like looking at passwords or using saved payment methods in Safari.
The Game Awards are done and the video game marketing machine is winding down for the year, but this industry never fully stops. This week, we’re taking a look at what The Game Awards could have done better (a few things, it turns out) and breaking down some of the biggest announcements from last week’s show.
Sorry, "Taylor can't come to the phone right now." She's too busy owning 2023 — and getting ready to dominate 2024.
Today's edition includes the Capitals' and Wizards' potential move to Virginia, why the Olympics could come to New York in 2026, NFL power rankings, Draymond's latest ejection, and more.
'The Voice" pares down to five finalists and one elimination was especially shocking.
There's no way around it: Losing Justin Herbert for the season stinks for fantasy, reality and everything in between. On an emotionally loaded episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' the L.A. RB opens up to Matt Harmon about what Herbert means to him as teammate and a franchise QB after he sustained a season ending injury in Week 14. Ekeler and Harmon also discuss if this year has become 'the year of the backup QB' in the NFL given all the injuries at the position.
Even the NBC Sports Chicago announcers calling the game thought the ejection was “terrible” and “excessive.”
The transfer portal officially opened Dec. 4.
Housing affordability is still a major issue — even as inflation moderates, according to the White House.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The Fed is expected to hold rates steady this week. Wall Street will be watching for any signs that the most aggressive rate-hiking campaign since the 1980s is now over.
Tomlin called Pickens' frustrations a "non-issue" last month.
