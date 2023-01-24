Missing body found in Chicago 2 days after Rockford funeral home van was stolen

CHICAGO — A Rockford funeral home’s van was stolen Saturday with a man’s body inside, according to police.

Chicago police found the stolen van Sunday night, Rockford police said in a statement. The body was found Monday in the 8200 block of South Manistee Avenue in Chicago, according to a tweet by Rockford police.

The van belonged to Collins & Stone Funeral Home. It was stolen from outside the Rockford business, police said. The funeral home did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

Chicago police declined to comment on the discovery of the stolen van. Rockford police also did not provide more information when asked about the auto theft but said Sunday night they plan to “continue the search” in a Twitter post.

____