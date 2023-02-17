Missing Bowie High School student disappeared on Valentine's Day in Juárez

A Bowie High School student has been missing for days after possibly crossing the border into Juárez on St. Valentine's Day, the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office said.

Annette Uruchurtu, 15, was last seen Tuesday afternoon after leaving Bowie High in South El Paso before reportedly crossing the Paso Del Norte Bridge into downtown Juárez, according to a Chihuahua state missing-persons bulletin and a Facebook group postings seeking help to find persons who have disappeared in Juárez.

Bowie High School student Annette Uruchurtu, 15, was reported missing in Juarez, Mexico, on St. Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2023.

Uruchurtu was allegedly spotted with a 16-year-old boy from Juárez named Rafael Gabriel Gonzalez Velazquez, who was also reported missing after he was last seen on Tuesday afternoon, according to the missing-persons group.

The missing person's bulletin for Uruchurtu was issued on Thursday by the Chihuahua state prosecutor's office specializing in gender-related crimes against women. The unit is known by the acronym FEM in Spanish.

Uruchurtu, who is a U.S. citizen, has long dark brown hair, brown eyes and braces. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black blouse, a red jacket and tennis shoes, according to the state bulletin.

The Chihuahua state unit said that it is working with authorities in the U.S. to find the missing girl.

Anyone with information on the location of Uruchurtu and Gonzalez may call 911 or the 089 anonymous information line in Juárez.

The Paso del Norte international bridge connects Downtown El Paso, Texas, with Juárez, Mexico. File art.

