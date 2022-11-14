Missing boy, 16, found shot to death at cemetery in Marion County, deputies say

Marion County deputies are asking the public for help after a 16-year-old boy was found murdered last week.

Deputies said someone shot and killed 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr., at the Campground Cemetery at 8565 NW 130th Street.

He was found dead Wednesday morning, a day after he was reported missing by a family, deputies said.

Deputies responded to the cemetery and determined Carr had been shot.

Crime scene detectives were called in and started a homicide investigation into Carr’s death.

Marion County deputies are asking anyone with knowledge of Carr’s death to call detective Joe Miller at (352) 369-6806.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867), and refer to case 22-63 in your tip.

