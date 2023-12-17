Missing boy found in France now back in UK - police

STORY: The boy disappeared at the age of 11 during a holiday with his mother and grandfather in Malaga, Spain, in 2017.

Greater Manchester Police said the teenager, who left a spiritualist community in the Pyrenees mountains to return to the UK, met with a relative and police officers, who accompanied him on his journey back to Britain.

"It gives me great pleasure to say that Alex has now made his safe return to the UK after six years," Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle told reporters.

Boyle said they would speak with the teenager "at a pace that feels comfortable to him" to go over what happened to him, to determine whether there will be a criminal investigation.