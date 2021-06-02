View every corner of the Houston area!

A body believed to be that of the missing 6-year-old was found at Best Western motel in Jasper, Texas, just days after he was reported missing.

Video Transcript

STEVE CAMPION: This little boy's grandmother is pleading for help, pleading for information, to find Sam. You really could hear the worry in her voice when she spoke with us less than 12 hours after police wrapped up a search warrant that they had executed at this apartment complex in southeast Houston as they have continued their search looking for this missing boy. I want to show you this video of the six-year-old shared with us by his parental grandmother Tanya Olson.

She also shared this photo with us of Samuel, taken it on May 1 in the evening. He and his cousins were at her house. She described the boy as sweet, kind, smart. She says Sam loves dinosaurs and "Toy Story," and that there's been conflicting information about this case. That it's been complicated from the get go. She says someone knows something, and she shared this message with us.

TANYA OLSON: (CRYING) As a mom and as a grandma, if you know anything, or you think your child is capable of this, you need to sit them down and pray with them and make them do the right thing. I know it's hard to have to think that you love somebody, and somebody could do something. But we need to know.

STEVE CAMPION: That grandmother, as you heard, desperate for answers. Let's go live to a camera that we have on the ground in southwest Houston on Mcavoy Drive. Now, police say the girlfriend of Sam's father told investigators that Sam's mother showed up with a uniformed officer on May 27, and that she gave Sam to them.

Today, we have seen police in that vicinity as they continue their investigation behind the scenes. Sam's grandmother says no one in the family has been able to get a hold of that girlfriend since last night when she was here at this apartment complex actually passing out flyers for Sam. She is asking the grandmother, that is, that anyone with information on this little boy's whereabouts contact Houston police or Texas EquuSearch. Reporting live in southeast Houston, Steve Campion, 13 Eyewitness News.