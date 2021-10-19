Missing boy's mother and companion agree to return to NH to face charges

Oct. 19—The pair sought in connection with the disappearance of Elijah "Eli" Lewis appeared in a New York City courtroom late Monday and agreed to return to New Hampshire, a prosecutor said.

As of Tuesday, Danielle Denise Dauphinais, 35, and Joseph Stapf, 30, were back in the Granite State, after Hillsborough County Sheriff deputies picked them up in New York and returned them, according to homicide prosecutor Benjamin Agati, who is overseeing the investigation to Eli's disappearance.

The two will be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Since late last week, authorities have been searching for Dauphinais, who is Eli's mother, and Stapf in connection to Eli's disappearance.

On Tuesday afternoon, an Attorney General's Office news release stated investigators now believe Eli was last seen at his home sometime within the last 30 days.

Authorities previously said the 5-year-old had not been seen by "independent individuals" for six months, and searches have concentrated on the lake and woodlands near the Merrimack home where Dauphinais and Stapf lived.

New York City Transit Police arrested the pair in the Bronx on Sunday.

Had they fought their extradition to New Hampshire, they likely would have been held in Rikers Island, the infamous New York City jail that houses thousands of mostly destitute people awaiting trial. Already this year, 11 have died in custody and it has recently been plagued with staff shortages, broken doors and toilets and violence.

In Merrimack, searchers continued to focus on the areas around 7 Sunset Drive, the last known address of the two. Divers from New Hampshire Fish and Game entered the waters of Naticook Lake about 150 from the address; other searchers examined the shoreline via kayak.

Agati, a senior assistant New Hampshire attorney general, said the efforts will continue until Eli is found, and that there is a chance that he may be alive, possibly in a case of mistaken identity.

"We're hoping to find him in good condition. I would be less than honest if I didn't say that the chances of that are not looking great at this point," he said Monday. Agati's comments were provided by independent journalist Jeffrey Hastings.

Late last week, authorities announced that Eli was missing and they wanted to speak to Dauphinais and Stapf.

The witness tampering charges allege that Dauphinais and Stapf asked others to lie about Eli and his whereabouts, knowing that workers with the state Division for Children, Youth and Families were searching for him.

The endangerment charges allege that they have violated a duty of care to the boy.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Merrimack Police Department's Crimeline at 603-424-2424 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at 503- 223-4381 or 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477). The lead investigator, Detective Sgt. Kelly Healey of the Major Crime Unit, can be contacted directly at Kelly.A.Healey@dos.nh.gov.