Missing Brookline man found dead, Allegheny County Medical Examiner says

A Brookline man who was reported missing in January was found dead on Thursday afternoon.

Dino Cardamone, 61, was found dead in Crescent Township near Riverview Road, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office says.

Cardamone was last heard from on Jan. 15.

It’s not clear if any foul play is suspected in his death.

Channel 11 has reached out to police for more information on where the investigation stands. Check back for updates.

