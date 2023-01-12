Missing brothers found dead in water with fishing poles, Pennsylvania police say

Two missing brothers were found dead in the water, with fishing poles, at a Pennsylvania reservoir more than a week after they vanished, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers first learned Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was missing at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, January 9, according to a news release. Someone reported he was last seen on Jan. 4 before disappearing.

While investigating, troopers were told by family members that the man’s younger brother was also missing. Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, was also last seen on Jan. 4, according to Troop P.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, at about 11 p.m., someone found Daniel’s blue Subaru Crosstrek at Pikes Creek Reservoir in Luzerne County, officials said. The vehicle was near the water.

Several units responded to the area, but searchers were unable to find either brother.

First responders continued the search on Jan. 12, according to the release. They found two bodies in the water along with fishing poles.

They were confirmed to be brothers Daniel and Kris Fisk, officials said.

An investigation into their deaths in ongoing, though authorities said “nothing appears suspicious at this time.”

Pikes Creek Reservoir is about 125 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

