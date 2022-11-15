Missing Broward woman’s husband arrested in Miami-Dade. He’ll be charged with her murder

Four days after Mimose Dulcio was last seen at her Fort Lauderdale area home, her husband was arrested in Miami-Dade on a second-degree murder charge.

Jose Luis Pacheco, 36, was cuffed Monday night after a warrant for his arrest was issued out of Broward County. As of Tuesday at noon, he was in Miami-Dade Corrections custody.

Mimose Dulcio

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Dulcio, 39, last had been seen Thursday at 475 NW 30th Ave., a house the City of Fort Lauderdale administrative assistant bought in 2019. Broward County online marriage records say she married Pacheco in July 2021.

BSO said Pacheco told investigators that he hadn’t had contact with Dulcio “in a couple of days and they were in the process of getting a divorce.”

Dulcio’s sister told Herald news partner CBS4 that she found broken cell phones when she went to house Friday after not hearing from her sibling since the previous day.

A search of the home and the couple’s 2018 white Dodge Charger turned up, BSO said, “evidence that suggested Dulcio had been murdered in the couple’s home, and that her body had been transported in the couple’s shared vehicle and disposed of in an unknown location.”

Anyone who knows anything about Dulcio’s disappearance can call BSO Homicide Det. Kevin Nitsch at 954-321-4246; submit a tip through the SaferWatch App; or, to stay anonymous, reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers online; at 954-493-8477 (TIPS); or by dialing **8477 (TIPS) from any U.S. cell phone.