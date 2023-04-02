Missing Buckfield teen found

Apr. 1—A 14-year-old teen from Buckfield who was reported missing Wednesday by her mother has been located according to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Hannah Thomas has been found in a home in Charlotte, N.C., News Center reported Saturday morning.

Thomas was taken into protective custody, and her family is coordinating with law enforcement for her return to Maine, according to Urquhart as reported by News Center.

Thomas had been reported missing by her mother from their home on Darnit Road. Her parents also reported a suspicious Toyota Solara vehicle in the area of their home several days before their daughter was reported missing.

Deputies said Thomas was considered an at-risk teen and had frequently run away in the past.

She had been found previously in Lewiston-Auburn with friends and family. Last November she was located in North Carolina after missing a week, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators will continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the missing teenager, Chief Deputy James Urquhart reported.