Missing California mother presumed dead, search continues in landfill

Heidi Planck, a missing mother last seen attending her son’s football game nearly two months ago, is presumed dead, according to police, who have started combing through a landfill in a bid to uncover her remains.

“Undisclosed forensic evidence” found earlier this week drew investigators out to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic, where the search for Planck continued on Thursday, according to CBSLA.

Planck vanished on Oct. 17, the same night she watched her 10-year-old son play football in Downey. She was joined by her former husband, Jim Wayne, who reported her missing after she failed to pick up the boy from school on Oct. 20.

Following her disappearance, the Los Angeles Police Department released security footage showing Planck near a downtown Los Angeles apartment high-rise. About half an hour later, her dog was found wandering alone on the building’s 28th floor. Her car was also found outside the apartment building about a week later.

While authorities provided few details regarding the new evidence, they did reveal it was discovered inside the same luxury apartment, named the Hope + Flower Complex.

Her friends and family have previously said they do not know why Planck would have been inside the building.

Planck was last spotted wearing jeans and a gray sweater, driving her 2017 gray Range Rover with a black-and-yellow California license plate of ‘U840X0.’ She is 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Planck or has any information regarding her whereabouts have been asked contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.