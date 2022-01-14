Missing California woman's allegedly abusive boyfriend charged in her disappearance and suspected murder

California detectives have charged a 41-year-old man in connection with the disappearance and suspected murder of his girlfriend, who was last seen leaving a Fresno art show on Dec. 7 at his side.

Missy Hernandez, a 30-year-old woman known for frequenting the city’s pop-up art scene, had a 12-year-old daughter and sold crystals and homemade trinkets at fairs and events.

"Missy is a very social person who is out in the public view regularly, so for her to not be responsive or seen was considered unusual," Tony Botti, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told Fox News Digital in December.

Her boyfriend, Ramon Jimenez, had been in jail since Dec. 8 on prior domestic violence charges involving her as a victim, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Hernandez wasn’t there but officers recognized the boyfriend as a person wanted for an October domestic assault against Hernandez at the same address and arrested him there.

The next day, according to authorities, Hernandez’s friends arrived at the home and went inside.

"Missy was nowhere to be found, but they did find evidence that she may be injured and in need of help," Botti said in a statement Thursday.

Detectives ruled the disappearance "suspicious" and quietly asked a judge to have Hernandez held without bail on the domestic violence charge as they built a case.

"Over the course of the month-long investigation, detectives developed an overwhelming amount of forensic and digital evidence," Botti said. "Some of which included DNA indicating a violent act took place at Missy’s home."

They charged Jimenez with murder on Tuesday – however, the whereabouts of Hernandez’s body remain unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 or Detective Gary Haslam at (559) 367-4734.