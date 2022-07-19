Missing Camanche woman found safe

Jul. 18—CAMANCHE — A Camanche woman missing since Wednesday has been found safe and unharmed, according to Camanche police.

Camanche Police Chief Richard Schmitz announced Sunday night that 82-year-old Sharon Martensen was found around 8:36 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Ninth Street. She was found by someone from the community, Schmitz said.

Martensen had been last sighted Wednesday at her Camanche residence at 12th Street and Seventh Avenue. Several law enforcement agencies began searching and she was listed as missing on the Iowa Department of Public Safety's Missing Person Information Clearinghouse website. Her purse and phone were found at home, and she had not driven the car, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network.

"The Camanche Police Department would like to thank everyone from the community that assisted as well as those from the Clinton County Emergency Management, Clinton County Communications, Camanche Fire Department, Clinton Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, and the Quad City Missing Persons Network," Schmitz said.