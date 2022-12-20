Missing Camden County man found alive after missing from hunting trip

A Camden County man was found alive and well after he was reported missing on Sunday.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office along with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, McIntosh Fire and Rescue and McIntosh Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the search.

The man, who has not been identified at this time, went out to the Altamaha Wildlife management area on a hunting trip. When his family didn’t hear from him, local law enforcement was notified.

With temperatures dropping into the low 30s overnight, responding agencies led a continuous search. The concern was of medical issues that could result from the cold weather and remote area.

Camden County Sheriff’s Office released a statement that the man was found on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the early morning hours.

At the time of the statement the sheriff’s office said “the subject will be evaluated by medical personnel and returned safely back home to his family.”

