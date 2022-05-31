Missing Canadian teenager found dead in Surrey park with signs of foul play, say police

An 18-year-old boy who was reported missing by his parents was found dead in Hazelnut Meadows Park in British Columbia, Canada.

Police responded to the park near 140th Street between 68th and 70th avenues in Surrey at around 8:40 p.m. and found the body of Maanav Kinkar on May 26.

Authorities have not released the details of Kinkar’s death but said there were signs of foul play. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) believe his death to have been a targeted incident.

Investigators believe Kinkar rode the SkyTrain to Surrey Central station and may have boarded a bus. They are constructing a timeline of the teen’s activities and whereabouts on Thursday.

The IHIT released a photo of Kinkar and video footage of the teen on the SkyTrain station in hopes of advancing the investigation with any witnesses.

IHIT INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE - Surrey

To advance the investigation and identify witnesses and associates, the name of the victim is being released.

The victim was seen at the Surrey Central Skytrain Station. pic.twitter.com/P6xMBr7lrL — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) May 30, 2022

“This is a quiet area with several residences surrounding the park along 140th Street, 68th Avenue and 142nd Street,” Sergeant David Lee said in a statement. “These homes may have the video and witnesses we seek.”

Residents with CCTV footage or dashcam footage around the Hazelnut Meadows Park area between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on May 26 or anyone with information is asked to contact 1-877-551-IHIT.

Featured Image via City News Everywhere

