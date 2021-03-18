Missing case or hoax? Fort Worth police trying to identify couple in photo left in bar

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

Fort Worth detectives asked for help Thursday to locate a couple who may have been seen in the Stockyards last month.

Authorities also said the two may have been there again last weekend.

Fort Worth Officer Daniel Segura, a department spokesman, said Thursday that detectives are investigating the couple’s whereabouts and identities to determine if they are missing or are in any danger.

Detectives received a photo of the couple from an anonymous person. On Saturday, the photo was found in a tip jar at the Thirsty Armadillo with the words, “HELP HE has abducted me” written on the back, according to a police call log.

“We are doing the best we can to make sure they are OK or if this was just an unpleasant hoax,” Segura said in a Thursday email to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Either way we don’t want to take any chances. They are NOT in any legal trouble. We are just concerned for their welfare.”

Detectives with the major case unit appealed for information on the two.

The couple may have been in the Stockyards on the weekend of Feb. 26 to Feb. 28 and then again on March 13, according to a Thursday afternoon post on the Fort Worth Police Department Facebook page.

Anyone with information should call police at 817-392-4222.

Recommended Stories

  • Woman who coughed on Uber driver could face up to 16 years in prison after being charged with two felonies

    Arna Kimiai arrested on Sunday after turning herself in to police

  • SpaceX engineer pleads guilty to selling insider trading tips on dark web

    An engineer working for Elon Musk's SpaceX pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to commit securities fraud by selling insider tips on the "dark web", the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday. The case was the first in which the SEC has brought an enforcement action alleging securities violations on the dark web, it said. James Roland Jones of Redondo Beach, California, faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, the Department of Justice said.

  • Mountain lion attacks dog, putting a California town on alert, police say

    Police said they still haven’t found the mountain lion.

  • What would reversing $16 billion from winter storm mean for Texans’ electricity bills?

    Texas leaders have sparred over whether $16 billion in charges to the electricity market should reversed.

  • Grammys Produce Big Gains for Artists Ranging From BTS and Megan Thee Stallion to Mickey Guyton

    Besides boosting artists’ egos, Sunday night’s Grammy Awards gave a real leap to a number of performers’ sales and streaming figures, according to a report from Rolling Stone that measured the immediate impact on numbers for some of the best-known and least-known musicians of the evening. The exposure benefitted everyone from stars like Megan Thee […]

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘talk until I fell over’ to stop sexual equality bill in war over filibuster

    South Carolina senator says he is undaunted by Democratic talk of forcing Republicans to speak without interruption if they want to shut down legislation

  • In an out-of-sight war, a massacre comes to light

    Residents of the town of Bora, in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region, tell of a horrific massacre of local men and boys by Ethiopian soldiers.

  • African Union says use of AstraZeneca COVID shot should continue

    The African Union said on Thursday that African countries should continue to use AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, echoing the World Health Organization (WHO) by saying the shot's benefits outweighed risks. The recommendation comes after more than a dozen European countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns over the risk of blood clots. Africa has lagged wealthier parts of the world in vaccinations, with many countries on the continent using free AstraZeneca shots distributed by a global scheme co-led by the WHO to kick-start immunisation campaigns.

  • Texas lieutenant governor urges governor to roll back storm power pricing

    Patrick, who presides over the state senate, has become the biggest proponent of reducing about $47 billion in power costs from a mid-February cold snap. The deep freeze killed at least 56 people and left 4.3 million Texans without power or heat for days after half the state's power plants went offline. The demand for power and lack of generation boosted electricity prices by up 400 times the usual levels.

  • Keith Mitchell Is Bringing Old-School Golf Style Back

    The only golfer on the PGA Tour wearing wool slacks breaks down his new partnership with Sid Mashburn.

  • Gordon Ramsay roasted a chef who covered an expensive Wagyu steak with Nutella

    Gordon Ramsay mocked the unconventional steak topping in one of his #RamsayReacts TikTok videos, calling the chef an "idiot Nutella sandwich."

  • Space and sea explorer dives to deepest point on Earth

    Space and sea explorer Richard Garriott is the first person in the world to have explored the North Pole, the South Pole, flown to the International Space Station and descended to the deepest point on Earth - the Mariana Trench. "It is literally the deepest place on Earth," Garriott, a video game developer, told Reuters on Thursday. "It is almost 11,000 meters of sea water deep - that is deeper than Mount Everest is high above sea level, by a couple thousand meters at least."

  • Miami Beach throws more cops at spring break after shooting, crowd confrontation

    Concerned about spring break crowds and recent crimes that have angered Miami Beach residents, Mayor Dan Gelber said Wednesday that city and police officials are taking steps to maintain order in South Beach ahead of what could be another hectic weekend.

  • Report: 77-year-old woman seeks civil damages for Kellen Winslow Jr.'s sexual misconduct

    Winslow has already been convicted criminally of the related lewd conduct charge in addition to multiple rape charges.

  • The woman seeking to unseat Republican extremist Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Democrat Holly McCormack is ready to take on the Trump devotee in 2022 – but it’s no easy task in a deep-red Georgia district Holly McCormack said of Greene: ‘People are tired of the rhetoric and the division, and people are hungry for a real person who treats people well.’ Photograph: youtube “I’m taking on the queen of Qanon: Marjorie Taylor Greene,” reads one tweet from Holly McCormack. “Retweet if you think Marjorie Taylor Greene is an embarrassment to our country,” says another. America’s midterm elections may be 20 months in the future, but a campaign is already under way to unseat the extremist Republican congresswoman and Donald Trump devotee. In a rural district of Georgia that Taylor Greene won last November with three-quarters of the vote, effectively unopposed after her Democratic opponent quit the race, no one thinks it is going to be easy. But McCormack, 36, an insurance agent, singer-songwriter and Democrat, thinks her opponent’s far-right shock tactics have run their course. “People are sick of it,” she told the Guardian. “People are tired of the rhetoric and the division, and people are hungry for a real person who treats people well, and actually shows empathy with action and not words. She claims to be a Christian and then she shows us with her actions the hate.” Taylor Greene, 46, has been throwing procedural wrenches in the works of Congress since she was stripped of her committee assignments last month for antisemitic and other inflammatory statements. She has previously made comments on social media supporting the QAnon conspiracy movement, suggesting mass shootings were staged by gun control activists and proposing a Jewish cabal started a deadly California wildfire with a laser beam directed from outer space. And last month she posted an anti-transgender sign across the hall from a congresswoman who has a transgender child. McCormack’s social media sorties appear to have caught her attention. On Wednesday the Democrat tweeted a screenshot showing Taylor Greene had blocked her on Twitter, asking: “Was it something I said, Marjorie?” She commented: “It’s mind-boggling how many people she’s attacked, from school shooting survivors to the LGBTQ community to Jewish space lasers. Those are real people behind all of these attacks that are just spewing out of her continually. My team can’t keep up and it zones me out to read too much of it. “It’s honestly dangerous for our democracy. It’s not just for Georgia 14th; this is important for the country that we get rid of someone that is sowing so much hate and so much division. If we’re going to get better as a country, we’re going to have to stop the right versus left nonsense and see each other as people and as Americans first.” For McCormack, the daughter of an army veteran, the turning point was the deadly insurrection by Trump supporters at the US Capitol on 6 January. “That was the day that I quit kicking around running and I said, I’ve got to do this. We have to do this. “I’ve got two teenagers and the representation that we’re having is unacceptable. It’s just horrible and it doesn’t represent how I was raised, how I’m raising my kids. I really hammered into them since they were born to be kind and how you treat people matters and that they should fight for other people. They should stand up if something’s wrong and so, even though it’s hard, it’s the right the right thing to do.” McCormack regrets the political tribalism that means the first question asked is whether someone is Democratic or Republican. She added: “People are wanting healing, and they’re wanting to be able to get along with their neighbours again, and they’re wanting to not have families broken apart over this. It’s not OK, and I think people are ready for a refreshing change.” McCormack, who argues that rural areas like hers have been left behind by noisy politicians, will not have a clear run for her party’s nomination as several so-far unnamed Democrats have filed to run in 2022, according to Federal Election Commission records. The odds against any of them in this ruby red district are daunting, but McCormack finds inspiration in Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock’s victories in January’s Senate runoffs. Her career as a musician – she last released an album in 2012 and a single in 2014 – also offers a chance to stand out from the crowd. “It’s acoustic, folky – chick-rock is the best way to say it,” she laughed. “I should have been of age recording music in the 90s and I would have fit right in. We’re looking forward to some creative fundraising and festivals during the summer.” Among the songs that McCormack has written, her favorite is Fire. Should she unseat Taylor Green in November 2022, the headline will write itself.

  • Canadian Dodge Charger Driver Has Epic Excuse For Speeding

    We really want to see the body cam footage of how this went down…

  • Lady Gaga Was Spotted in Another Incredible Look on the 'House of Gucci' Set

    Here's everything we know about the film so far.

  • Cops: GA killings may not be racially motivated

    Police say a man suspected of killing eight people - including six women of Asian descent – at massage parlors in and around Atlanta indicated he had issues with sexual addiction, adding that the shooting spree may not have been motivated by racial hatred.“He claims it was not racially motivated. He has an issue what he claims to be a sex addiction and see these locations as something that allows him to go to these places and it is a temptation for him that he wants to eliminate.”At a news conference in Atlanta on Wednesday, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said the suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, seems to have visited the spas previously."And he may have frequented some of these places in the past."Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Long was apprehended while heading to Florida, perhaps to carry out further attacks.The bloodshed began Tuesday evening when four people were killed and another wounded at Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County, about 40 miles north of Atlanta. Police say the shooter then proceeded to Gold Spa beauty salon in Atlanta where three women were found dead. As cops arrived at that scene, they learned of yet another killing at a spa just across the street, where one woman was found dead. Police said one survivor, a man, was in stable condition at a hospital. The killing spree sparked an outcry from Asian-American rights groups who point to a spike in sometimes-fatal violence directed against their community nationwide.The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • Man who spent years in prison sues over withheld evidence

    Donald Outlaw had already spent 15 years in prison for murder when he found out the man he was convicted of killing had told police with his dying breath that someone else named “Shank” had shot him. Outlaw filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Philadelphia and the two detectives who investigated the killing of Jamal Kelly in 2000. Outlaw's attorneys allege the city and its police department turned a blind eye to unconstitutional practices by homicide detectives — withholding evidence that indicated someone else's guilt and intimidating and paying witnesses to provide false statements — that hampered Outlaw's ability to get a fair trial and violated his civil and constitutional rights.

  • Atlanta Spa Shootings: What We Know About The Victims

    Six of the people killed were women of Asian descent, officials said.