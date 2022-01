Jan. 1—The Centerville Police Department canceled an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a missing Centerville man.

Jack Cartwright, 89, was found safe by law enforcement, police said. He had been missing since Friday afternoon.

Police said that at around 1:30 p.m. Cartwright drove away from his residence in Centerville and did not return. Cartwright suffers from various medical conditions, and police were concerned for his safety.