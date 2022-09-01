Missing Centre County mother, 10-year-old daughter found safe, state police at Rockview say

A Centre County mother and her 10-year-old daughter who were missing for nearly a month were found safe Wednesday, state police at Rockview said.

Police neither released where Crystal Oburn, 44, and Isabella Rodriguez were found nor the circumstances of how they went missing or were located.

Oburn and Isabella, of Centre Hall, were reported missing Aug. 17. They were last seen Aug. 5 leaving a Blanchard residence, police wrote in statements.