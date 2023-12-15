A missing chair at the holiday table - and a missed opportunity to heal

The month leading up to Christmas has always been a time of anticipation and excitement for me. As a child, it was about presents and no school and the fact that there was nothing you could do that time of year that would upset Mom. As an adult, on my own and far from “home,” it was all about reuniting with family.

But this year I’m braced for the holiday in a very different way. Because someone who should be at the table won’t be there.

Carrie Seidman

Last August – just as I was finishing a productive and rejuvenating writing retreat/vacation in Montana – I received the kind of phone call you never want to get. It was from the daughter of my sister Tracy, the oldest of the five girls in my family.

There was no good way to deliver what she had to say: Tracy had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an inoperable brain cancer, and was given at most months, but more likely weeks, to live.

The impact of the news derailed me.

But it was magnified a day later when I learned Tracy had chosen to share the news weeks earlier with everyone except her five siblings – including some of the children of those siblings, who’d been sworn to secrecy. Many had already made pilgrimages to the family ranch in New Mexico where Tracy had lived for more than 45 years, to spend time with her and take away treasured possessions she had gifted them.

The reason her brother and sisters had been excluded wasn’t a mystery. When both my parents died in 2009, the ranch – where most of us had lived at one time or another and which had served as a family gathering place for decades – was left to their six children.

Half a dozen years ago, with Tracy approaching 70, recently divorced from her rancher husband and with no members of the next generation interested in taking on operation of a working cattle ranch, the partnership voted to sell the property rather than leave it for our 11 children to wrangle over. It was less a financial than a pragmatic decision.

Carrie Seidman and her late sister, Tracy, at the family ranch in New Mexico.

Understandably, Tracy was angry. Though we did everything we could to soften the blow by delaying the sale, carving out some acreage for her to build a home and (eventually) finding a buyer willing to let her stay there for the rest of her days, the blame and resentment for the sale fell squarely on her siblings. And perhaps hardest on me, since Tracy was the person I’d been closest to for most of my life.

It was Tracy who’d seen me through adolescent heartbreaks, job challenges, divorce, struggles with my son, a brain tumor and breast cancer (twice). But our relationship became, if not estranged, certainly strained as the ranch sale proceeded. Her silence, broken only by the occasional lash of anger, crushed me.

I did everything I could think of to win back her affection and presence in my life. But the strength and stoicism that had served her well as a female ranch manager in a man’s world stiffened her determination to keep her distance.

For years before all of this, we’d talked about doing a book together – me as writer; she, a talented artist, as illustrator – but last year, after I sent her the manuscript and heard nothing, I figured it was a dream that would remain unrealized.

Then, shortly before that awful phone call, a package arrived in the mail. In it were pen and ink illustrations for each chapter and an invoice for the fee I’d offered to pay her. No comment, no explanation, no peace offering. When the book comes out this week, she will not be by my side as I’d always imagined.

After the call, each of Tracy’s five siblings made a belated trip to the ranch, but our goodbyes were made excruciating by her refusal to see any of us for more than a few minutes, and only under ground rules of not discussing anything but the superficial. The heartfelt notes some of us left behind went unread. “Don’t shoot the messengers,” said her daughter and the niece she’d chosen to care for her in her final days.

Less than a month later, she was gone. Before we were notified of her death, she’d already been interred, per her wish, in a “green” burial on the ranch. I returned to New Mexico for the memorial, held at the ranch and attended by more friends and neighbors than relatives. They shook their heads sadly and said what a shame it was the family had decided to sell, implying it had been a factor in her demise.

The chilly morning before I left, I sat at her flower-strewn grave and sobbed uncontrollably, mourning her absence and everything left unsaid as I watched the emerging sunlight climb up the red canyon walls she so loved. On a sheet of sandstone that serves as her grave marker, Tracy’s daughter had carved the words her mother had requested: “I loved my life.” With the gallows humor typical of my family, a sister later suggested maybe there should have been an asterisk: *"just not my siblings."

In the months since, I have struggled between depression and magical thinking. As I wrap gifts for family members, I keep counting senselessly, unable to get the numbers to come out right. I call the ranch to talk to her daughter and drop the phone when I hear Tracy’s recorded voice. She comes to me in a dream but refuses to speak.

It’s hard to hold grief and gratitude in your heart at the same time. I know that were it not for having had a love like Tracy’s for so long, I would not be in such pain. Grateful doesn’t begin to cover how much her wit, generosity, support and wisdom changed my life. Still, I futilely replay over and over how this loss might have been different if she had been able to grant me, and her other siblings, forgiveness.

For all of its shock and tragedy, Tracy’s death was the kind that most of us would wish for – coming as it did after many happy years, with little physical suffering and enough advanced warning to have time to see who you want to see, say what you want to say. It was only after she’d gone that I realized she’d unwittingly bestowed one last lesson with her silence: the need for compassion for those left behind.

It’s cliché to say you should live each day as your last. It also happens to be true, but for most of us, it remains out of reach. Yet at the very least, every now and then we should stop and remind ourselves.

Grief. Gratitude. Forgiveness. Compassion. Words to think about when you sit down at your holiday table in the coming weeks. You never know who may not be there next year.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Compassion, forgiveness are the gifts we should always give