Missing Charlotte’s ’80s and ’90s club scene? Mark your calendar for the Park Elevator Reunion

Lately, we’ve learned that in Charlotte, we have an affinity for the nostalgia that comes with its legendary nightclub days of the ‘80s, ‘90s and early ‘00s.

To refresh your memory, we recently published a list of your favorite Charlotte bars and nightclubs from the 1990s and early 2000s. Did it make you just want to go back, even if for one night only?

Well, now you can — specifically, to revisit the magic of Park Elevator, which was open from 1987-1994. Local DJ/restaurateur Andy Kastanas and Dana McKelvey of Music Maven Agency are hosting the event, which is planned as the first in a monthly series to honor Charlotte’s legendary underground nightclubs.

Andy Kastanas founded the Park Elevator with Conrad Hunter and Bob Okamoto. It opened in 1987.

To refresh your memory: Park Elevator’s original location was at Arlington and South Boulevard until it moved to Cedar Street in 1990. Kastanas founded the club, along with with Conrad Hunter and Bob Okamoto. Kastanas was also the house DJ until 1992, along with other DJs including Strawberry NEK (Jeff Nagel and Kris Krause) and Phillip McCaskill. The club closed in 1994.

“Park Elevator was one of the first alternative dance clubs in Charlotte,” Kastanas said in a statement. “It first embraced DJ culture and introduced a new era of dance music which has led up to today’s EDM, house and techno scenes.”

DJ/restaurateur Andy Kastanas is shown here in this archive photo at Park Elevator. Park Elevator was open from 1987-1994 at two Charlotte locations.

Park Elevator hosted the following and more:

The Red Hot Chili Peppers,

Fishbone,

The Swans,

7 Seconds,

Jimmy Cliff,

King Diamond,

Vinnie Vincent,

Psychic TV,

Taylor Dayne,

Little Feat.

“Charlotte party people (of all ages) are feeling nostalgic, missing the good old days when we really partied,” McKelvey said in a statement. McKelvey DJs as Mahogany Dane. “When we unapologetically danced until the sun came up, and went home drenched in sweat. Our goal is to create experiences that transport people back to that time.”

So leave your phone at home (or at least on airplane mode so you can still use your camera), get out the hair crimper and get ready to party like it’s 1987:

Park Elevator Reunion featuring Altern 8 and DJ Andy K

Location: Blackbox Theater, 421 East Sugar Creek Road Charlotte, NC 28213

What: “Celebrate 80s, 90s & 2000s underground club culture with iconic DJs ALTERN 8 + DJ Andy K + more at Blackbox Theater.”

When: December 16 · 9pm - December 17 · 2am EST

Who: Lineup includes DJ Andy K, Blake Barnes of Business & Industry (live track act), DJ Scott Weaver and DJ Mark Archer of Altern 8.

Tickets: $25 – $95, via Eventbrite

The Gen X guide to Charlotte nightlife: Where to party if you’re 40+?