Missing Chiefs superfan charged in bank robbery makes Kansas City’s ‘Most Wanted’ list

A Kansas City Chiefs superfan accused of robbing an Oklahoma bank and cutting off his ankle monitor before skipping a court hearing was placed on the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers’ “Most Wanted” list this week.

Xaviar Babudar, 28, a well-known fan who went by “ChiefsAholic” made the “Most Wanted” list for the first time since he failed to show up in an Oklahoma court in late March.

Xaviar Babudar, a 28-year-old Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefAholic,” has been charged in Oklahoma with bank robbery. He was placed on the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers’ “Most Wanted” list after he failed to show up in court in March.

Babudar was initially charged in December with one count each of armed robbery and assault while masked or disguised at a credit union in Bixby, south of Tulsa. His arrest went viral on social media as other fans speculated about the incident.

He was released on bond with an ankle monitor in February. But the weekend before he was scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on the bank robbery charge, a case manager was alerted that the GPS monitor had possibly been removed, according to court documents. It was found in a wooded area in Tulsa.

When Babudar failed to appear at his arraignment on March 27, a warrant was issued for his arrest and bond was set at $1 million. The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office also filed an additional felony charge against Babudar, accusing him of removing the monitoring device.

Anyone with information on Babudar’s whereabouts is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).