Missing child alert dismissed for 4 children; found safe in Hattiesburg, mother in custody

An endangered/missing child alert for four children was dismissed after they were found safe late Thursday morning, according to tweet from the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, police located Kiliyah Amoyotte,16, Kiveayah Jackson,12, Kiah Bristel, 8, and Edwin Bristel, 4, in the 100 block of West Park Drive with their mother.

Kishawna Jackson, who is accused of kidnapping her four children from a Laurel residence Wednesday afternoon, was taken into custody by Hattiesburg police, authorities said. Stephen Graeser, sergeant with the Jones County Sheriff's Department, said Jackson will be transferred to the Jones County jail.

Jackson was previously arrested on two counts of felony child abuse, authorities said. Her children had been removed from her custody under an order by the Jones County Justice Court.

Graeser said the children are safe and in the custody of Child Protective Services.

