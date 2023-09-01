Missing child alert issued for girl, 15, out of Plant City

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert out of Hillsborough County for a 15-year-old girl.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

FDLE said Kimberly Nolasco Hernandez, 15, was last seen in the 600 block of West Ball Street in Plant City.

She was wearing a blue crop top, SpongeBob SquarePants pajama pants, and light-green Crocs.

Please share!

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 15-year old Kimberly Nolasco Hernandez, last seen in Plant City. The child may be in the company of Abraham Lopez-Iglesias. If you have information, contact Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200 or 911. pic.twitter.com/FO7rcicyyJ — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 1, 2023

Authorities believe Hernandez may be carrying a pink jacket.

Hernandez could be with 21-year-old Abraham Lopez-Iglesias.

Lopez-Iglesias was last seen wearing a light-pink shirt, gray pants, and white tennis shoes.

Abraham Lopez-Iglesias

Kimberly Nolasco Hernandez

Abraham Lopez-Iglesias

Kimberly Nolasco Hernandez

Abraham Lopez-Iglesias

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.