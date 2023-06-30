Missing child found safe

Jun. 30—The Walker County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) responded to to a missing person report at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, June 29, in the 100 block of Main Street, in the Watson Lake Subdivision.

WCSO Deputy Marlene Wells said deputies were told that a 5-year-old male was missing from his home and the last time seen by a parent was at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night in his bedroom.

While searching the area, Deputy Chase Fryar heard a child screaming about 300 yards from the residence near the lake. The child was then rescued with minor injuries and reunited with his parents at 10:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

"At this point of the investigation, it appears that the child walked out of the home on his on accord," Deputy Wells said.

Sheriff Clint McRae would like to thank New Waverly Fire Department, EMS, Constables Pct. 3, Constables Pct. 4 and all other agencies for their speedy assistance for a successful outcome.

Deputy Wells reported that the investigation is still ongoing.