MISSING CHILD: State police asking for help finding 9-year-old girl missing from Penn Hills

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a 9-year-old girl who was last seen in Penn Hills Township.

They issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory on Thursday for Amina Blanding.

Police said she was last seen Wednesday, May 4, around 6 p.m. in the 300 block of Stotler Road.

Blanding is described as 4 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes, and weighing 65 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a white and yellow tie-dye shirt, blue jeans and pink shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Penn Hills Police at 412-475-3576.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. Penn HILLS PD is searching for Amina BLANDING. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/ac8HtdF3yP — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) May 5, 2022

