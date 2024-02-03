Missing children connected to child’s body found in concrete could be in Arizona

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The search for two children in connection to a case in which a child’s body was found encased in concrete in a Pueblo storage unit could extend to Arizona, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

PPD said the body was found on Jan. 10 after officers responded to a storage facility in the 600 block of West 6th Street. A person had discovered a metal container inside a storage unit with hardened concrete inside. A search revealed the remains of a child within the concrete.

In connection to the investigation, PPD said it was searching for two children, identified as Jesus Dominguez and Yesenia Dominguez, who were last seen in 2018.

Jesus Dominguez

Yesenia Dominguez

Yesenia was approximately 3 years old when she was last seen, and would currently be 9 years old. Jesus was approximately 5 years old when he was last seen, and he would currently be around 10 years old. PPD has not confirmed the children’s connection to the discovery in the storage unit.

PPD confirmed to FOX21’s Denver sister station, KDVR, that the search may include the Phoenix, Arizona area, but said there was no evidence to conclusively prove the children could be there.

If anyone has any information on this incident or the locations of these two children, you are urged to contact PPD at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Nicholas Lile at (719) 601-7751. To remain anonymous, you can also contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

