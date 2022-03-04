Missing children found in New Mexico

Mar. 4—A local missing persons case dating back to 2019 came to a close Wednesday with two children in the care of New Mexico child services and their mother taken into custody on two warrants by U.S. marshals.

Olivia Riford-Diarbakerly, 11, and Mason Riford, 3, were found safe in Albuquerque, N.M., living under assumed names and in the care of their mother Katie Riford, 37. The children were reported missing on Feb. 16, 2019, and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office had been investigating their disappearance ever since.

Riford was charged, on active warrants, with two counts of first-degree custodial interference as well as violating a family court order.

Sheriff Michael Filicetti, District Attorney Brian Seaman and Captain Tracy Steen from the sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau addressed the media on Thursday.

Filicetti said that on Oct. 11, 2018, Peter Diarbakerly, father of both children, filed a petition in Family Court seeking custody of the children. He last saw them on Nov. 3, 2018.

In February of 2019, Riford failed to appear at Family Court, and Olivia was taken out of school.

"On Feb. 15, 2019, Peter Diarbarkerly was granted full custody of Olivia and Mason by Niagara County Family Court," Filicetti said. "Katie filed a written response which in part contained, 'I've been forced into hiding.'"

Upon obtaining an order to serve the court's decision, sheriff's deputies searched for the children without success and also without cooperation from Riford's family.

"Flash forwarding to March 2, 2022, using information that was obtained from the FBI and independently gathered by our CIB ... we turned our attention to Albuquerque, New Mexico," Filicetti said. "With further investigation, our Criminal Investigation Bureau, it was determined that Katie, Olivia and Mason were positively in that area."

Filicetti noted that social media has blown up around the case and Facebook posts asserting that Diarbarkerly was an abusive father have been leveled.

Story continues

"I would recommend you don't get all your facts from Facebook," he said, noting that when things started "not going her way" in Family Court, Riford made allegations against Diarbarkerly and "then just didn't appear."

Filicetti said that Riford and the children were living under assumed names and the children were enrolled in the Albuquerque school district. The exact location was confirmed and the U.S. Marshals Service in Buffalo contacted their counterparts in Albuquerque. The three were found by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

"I can only speculate that they went to New Mexico because it's a very large school district," Filicetti said. "It's not required to prove who you are to register your kids into school or to get public assistance (in Albuquerque). She was able to stay under the radar by changing her name."

Filicetti said it's believed that the three were being helped by other family members, some of whom live in the Albuquerque area, and that charges of aiding and abetting would be considered in a later investigation.

"The family over here were very uncooperative, they weren't very forthcoming with information and we do know there's family that resides in that area and other parts of New Mexico," he said. "We're still looking into that to see what level of assistance was provided, but it's very hard to believe that someone could do this on their own without some help."

Diarbakerly, who lives in Massachusetts, was given the news by Steen in a "very emotional" phone call. It is still being worked out where the children will go, Filicetti said.

Diarbakerly reportedly was on his way to New Mexico to be reunited with Mason and Olivia.

Regarding the allegations of abuse, Steen said they were unsubstantiated.

"We did investigations about that and they were all unfounded," she said.

According to local law enforcement, first-degree custodial interference is understood as "taking a child under 16-years old from ... lawful custody with intent to keep the child away permanently or for a protracted period of time and they take that child to another state." The maximum sentence is four years and Riford is currently being extradited to Niagara County.

The children are currently in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services in Albuquerque.