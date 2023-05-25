Who are missing children in Wisconsin? It's a long list that spans decades.

Thursday marks 40 years since President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25, 1983, as National Missing Children's Day.

And to commemorate the anniversary of National Missing Children's Day, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice will livestream a ceremony to honor the efforts of agencies, organizations and others that are protecting children and to continue the efforts of reuniting missing children with their families.

The effort continues in Milwaukee and Wisconsin. Across Wisconsin there remains 25 missing children dating back decades.

The cases range from missing, endangered missing, endangered runaway to family abduction.

Here's a look at one missing child case from each category in Wisconsin. You can find a full list here.

Alexis Patterson childhood photo has been aged in an effort to create what she might look like older.

Alexis Patterson

It's the most famous child missing case in Milwaukee's history and it's now been over 20 years since 7-year-old Alexis Patterson vanished without a trace in Milwaukee less than a block from her home as she was on her way to school. Patterson's father was the last person to see her as she was walking to Hi-Mount Community School on May 3, 2002.

Her disappearance launched a massive search with fliers of the first grader that featured her wide smile, braided and beaded hair all over the city. Though there have been some potential breakthroughs, the case remains unsolved and no arrests have been made.

Patterson would be 28 years old now. Anyone with information should contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 1-414-935-7401.

USA TODAY has launched a podcast on Patterson this year that dives deeper into the case.

There are 19 total missing children across Wisconsin. A missing person under the age of 18 is labeled as a missing child.

Dontray Hunter side-by-side photos from when he went missing as a 2-year-old on Aug. 20, 1975, to age-progressed to 40 years.

Dontray Hunter

He is one of four endangered missing children in Wisconsin. Hunter was last seen playing outside his home on Aug. 20, 1975, in Milwaukee as a 2-year-old. He would be 49 now. Anyone with information should contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 1-414-933-4444.

Endangered missing indicates when a person is believe to be in danger because of age, health, mental or physical disability or the environment or is with potentially a dangerous person.

Madeline Edman side-by-side photos from when she went missing as a 15-year-old on July 29, 2005, to age-progressed to 23 years.

Madeline Edman

She is classified as an endangered runaway. Edman went missing when she was 15 on July 29, 2005, in La Crosse.

Edman may still be in the La Crosse area. She is now 33. Her right eye is blue and she has a scar on her left leg. Edman also has multiple tattoos. Anyone with information should contact the La Crosse Police Department at 1-608-785-5962.

An endangered runaway is a child under 18 who is known to have gone missing on their own but whose whereabouts are unknown to their guardian. They are labeled as "vulnerable and can experience homelessness when they are missing," the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children's website says.

Stacy Rudolph side-by-side photos from when she was abducted as a 12-year-old on Dec. 2, 2000, to age-progressed 23 years.

Stacy Rudolph

She was allegedly abducted by her mother, Lori Ann Krueger, when she was 12 years old in 2000 in Medford, Wisconsin. A felony warrant was issued for her mom on Sept. 16, 2002, who may use the alias last name Rudolph or Verdone. Lori Ann would be 35 years old now. Anyone with information should contact the Medford Police Department at 1-715-748-2200.

A family abduction occurs when a child is taken, wrongfully retained, or concealed by a parent or other family member depriving another individual of their custody or visitation rights, the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children's website says. Abductions can be considered a crime under federal or state law.

What else should I know about missing children?

For a full database of missing children visit the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children's website.

The agency works with law enforcement to find children. If you recognize a child from any missing children's list call 1-800-THE-LOST and local law enforcement.

The organization’s helpline is open 24-7.

Milwaukee missing persons: What information police need if a child or adult is missing, and what to know about Amber alerts, Silver alerts

Database: These missing Wisconsin children need your help

