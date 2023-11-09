Missing child's body found in Roger Williams Park, Providence

PROVIDENCE − A missing 5-year-old girl found this morning in Roger Williams Park has died, the Providence police have confirmed.

The police had been searching for the girl overnight.

After the child was reported missing near the park Wednesday night, the Providence police, with the help of the Cranston police began searching with K-9 teams and drones, a city spokeswoman confirmed on behalf of the Providence Public Safety Department.

About four hours later, the child was found in the swan pond at the park, the spokeswoman said. The child was rescued by the police and transported by the Fire Department to Hasbro Children's Hospital, where the child was later pronounced dead.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Missing 5-year-old found dead in Roger Williams Park pond, Providence