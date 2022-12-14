Missing Clayton County 11-year-old vanishes with grown man, family says

The Clayton County Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 11-year-old.

Investigators said R’Kayla Briggs left her home along Mallard Drive in Jonesboro shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Family members told police that R’Kayla was likely with a man and they believe that she has been planning to leave with him for some time.

R’Kayla is describes as Black with brown eyes, about 4 feet, 11 inches in height and weighs about 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black tights underneath, a gray tank top and a white/black/gray hooded sweatshirt.

Police said she may be in the Bibb County/Macon area or may be en route to Texas.

Anyone with information about R’Kayla’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

