Missing: Cleon Wheat

SumUp -- the fintech that provides payments and related services to some 4 million small businesses in Europe, the Americas and Australia -- has picked up some growth funding to navigate the choppy waters of the current fintech market, waters that have tipped and swayed SumUp itself. The company says that it has been "positive on an EBITDA basis since Q4 2022" (note: this is not the same as profitable).