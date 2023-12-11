Missing: Cleon Wheat
Cleon Wheat, 41, has been missing from Garfield Heights since Dec. 4, 2023. Anyone with information should call 216-623-2579.
Cleon Wheat, 41, has been missing from Garfield Heights since Dec. 4, 2023. Anyone with information should call 216-623-2579.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
Novo Nordisk was the talk of the pharma and medical world this year — and also the world of People magazine and E! with stars from Amy Schumer to Elon Musk using the firm’s diabetes and weight-loss medicines, Ozempic and Wegovy. This is partly why Novo Nordisk is Yahoo Finance's 2023 Company of the Year.
Driver brings the laughs after the cold open doesn't, plus Julia Stiles makes a surprise appearance.
How can the NFL fix its officiating problem as mistakes continue to pile up in high-leverage situations and important games?
The Chiefs' spectacular game-winning touchdown-that-wasn't exemplified much of their season: moments of brilliance surrounded by too many self-induced missteps.
Sean McVay's play call during a critical moment Sunday didn't make it to Matthew Stafford.
SumUp -- the fintech that provides payments and related services to some 4 million small businesses in Europe, the Americas and Australia -- has picked up some growth funding to navigate the choppy waters of the current fintech market, waters that have tipped and swayed SumUp itself. The company says that it has been "positive on an EBITDA basis since Q4 2022" (note: this is not the same as profitable).
Macy's shareholders receive an early holiday season gift.
An investment group with holdings in the NFL, Premier League, MLB and other entities is now negotiating with the PGA Tour.
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a bold choice at the end of their game. Was it the right call?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
Clark said she’ll make her decision to enter the draft based on her gut. The deadline is late March, unless the player’s team is still in the NCAA tournament.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The final Federal Reserve meeting of 2023 will highlight the week for investors with inflation, retail sales, manufacturing activity, and a light corporate calendar also on tap.
Elon Musk created a poll on Saturday asking users to vote on whether Alex Jones should be reinstated. After the majority voted "Yes," the conspiracy theorist best known for calling the Sandy Hook massacre a hoax was given his X account back.
Plus, score toys, throw blankets and more gifts for the entire family for a steal.
The Columbus Crew played the same bold soccer they had all season, and dethroned LAFC to win MLS Cup, 2-1.
Dec. 31 is a big deadline for borrowers with commercially held federal loans and those in delinquent status.
Fortnite Festival brings Rock Band-like rhythm gaming to Epic's ever-expanding online powerhouse.