Missing Cleveland woman found dead in Wilkinsburg backyard

Nov. 27—A 23-year-old woman originally reported missing from Cleveland was found dead in a Wilkinsburg backyard on Thanksgiving, according to the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner.

The body of Adrianna Kiri Taylor was discovered shortly after 9:30 p.m. Nov. 24, in a backyard on the 800 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg.

Taylor was initially listed as missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13, and her family told police they had not heard from her since early October.

Taylor's cause of death is currently unknown.

Cleveland TV station WOIO reported that the investigation is being handled by both Cleveland police and the city's Federal Bureau of Investigation office.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .