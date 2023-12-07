Missing: Clinton Thomas

Danielle Langenfeld

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 News and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Clinton Thomas, 11, has been missing from Cleveland since Nov. 19, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5262.

