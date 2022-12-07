MISSING: Cobb police asks for help finding man who suffers from memory loss

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

The Cobb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man suffering from memory loss.

Victor Roberts, 59, was last seen on Monday morning by his wife around 6:30 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say Roberts was traveling in a white 2010 Mazda CX-9 with a Georgia tag of BNE 2112.

The SUV set off an alert on a license plate reader camera in Senoia, Georgia on Monday at 2:46 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roberts or the vehicle is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS:

Recommended Stories