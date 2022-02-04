Missing Codi Bigsby: 4-year-old’s father arrested, charged with child neglect, Virginia police say

Cory Bigsby, the father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby in Virginia, has been arrested on child neglect charges, police said Thursday evening.

In a press release, Hampton Police said Bigsby has been transported to adult intake and charged with seven counts of felony child neglect.

Hampton Police said the elder Bigsby’s arrest and charges were not the "conclusion of the investigative process."

"[W]e will continue to do everything in our power to find Codi," HPD said.

The department said it has partnered with federal and regional partners, spoken to hundreds of citizens and "followed every possible lead."

"At this time, Codi still has not yet been found. Our search efforts to find Codi will continue throughout the weekend."

No further details were released. A press conference was scheduled for Friday.

Fox News has reached out to Bigsby’s lawyer for comment and will update this story accordingly.

Bigsby’s arrest comes one day after police named him a person of interest in their investigation into his son’s disappearance.

The HPD responded to a missing persons call Monday morning at an apartment complex in the Buckroe neighborhood in Hampton.

Bigsby, 43, told police he last saw his son at the apartment complex on Monday around 2 a.m. wearing all-black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops, HPD Police Chief Mark Talbot said during a Tuesday press conference, adding that the information was later deemed unreliable.

Court records obtained by FOX 43 show Codi's mother made an assault allegation against Cory Bigsby in 2018, saying he threatened to kill her.

The police department reached its volunteer capacity on Tuesday and Wednesday to assist in their search for the boy after posting requests on social media.

Forensic units were seen digging through a dumpster at the apartment complex around 11 p.m. Monday, according to WAVY. Investigators pulled a mattress from the dumpster, but it is unclear whether they discovered anything related to their investigation into Codi's disappearance.

