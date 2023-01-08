Missing Cohasset mom Ana Walshe's husband seen on camera as police return to home, children removed

Cohasset, Massachusetts, police returned to the home of missing mother-of-three Ana Walshe on Sunday.

Fox News Digital obtained exclusive images showing a man who appears to be Walshe's husband, Brian Walshe, at the scene. He drives a red Volkswagen away from the home.

Three children were seen being transported in a separate vehicle, a gray Volvo, by who are believed to be friends or relatives, away from the home, Fox News Digital can report. Law enforcement appeared to have moved the family from the house to investigate its contents.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen on New Year’s Day when she was reportedly expected to use a ride-sharing service to Logan International Airport in Boston to get on a flight to Washington, D.C., where she works for an international real estate developer and property manager.

A man who appears to be Brian Walshe is seen driving away from Walshe home on Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Cohasset, Massachusetts, Sunday. Law enforcement appears to have moved family out of house to investigate contents.

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley previously told reporters that investigators could not immediately confirm the rideshare picked Walshe up. Walshe’s phone has been turned off since New Year's Day. She was reported missing by her employer, Tishman Speyer, a high-end property management and real estate brokerage, and her family.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, shortly after midnight on January 1. Authorities are turning to the public for help in locating her whereabouts.

Several marked and unmarked vehicles arrived at Walshe’s current home located in the 500 block of Chief Justice Cushing Highway Sunday morning.

In an update provided to Fox News Digital Sunday afternoon, a Cohasset police spokesperson said the "activity at the home this morning is coordinated activity involving CPD and Massachusetts State Police personnel." The spokesperson also said all future requests for information on the Walshe case sent to Massachusetts State Police and the Cohasset Police Department will be rerouted through the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

"Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk DA’s Office are returning from Washington, D.C. today, where they sought any possible evidence or information concerning Walshe’s potential whereabouts," the update said.

Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset on January 1.

This comes a day after the ground search conducted by Massachusetts state troopers and Cohasset police officers was suspended Saturday after yielding "negative results for the second straight day." Police also said the cause for a fire at a nearby property formerly owned by Walshe located on Jerusalem Road was "accidental."

Fox News Digital also left voicemails for the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office earlier Sunday but did not immediately hear back.

Friday's fire was at a nearby different property that Walshe purchased on Jerusalem Road in 2020 for $800,000 and sold for $1.4 million in March 2022, according to The Boston Globe. Police in Washington, D.C., have also reportedly searched a townhouse Walshe owns there.

According to her Instagram, Ana Walshe grew up in Serbia. She shared a photo of the street where she said she grew up in Belgrade about five weeks ago. Fox News Digital reached out to the Serbian Consulate in New York City on Sunday for more information but did not immediately hear back.

Her husband, Brian Walshe, pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count each of wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud, possession of converted goods and unlawful monetary transaction, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

He allegedly took two authentic "Shadow Paintings" by Andy Warhol from a friend in South Korea and later offered the art for sale on eBay. Brian Walshe allegedly delivered fake paintings to the buyer. The authentic paintings have not yet been turned over to federal custody, according to court records viewed by The Globe.

Brian Walshe is still awaiting sentencing in that case, though Quigley said Friday that there’s no known connection with his wife’s disappearance.

In June, Ana Walshe penned a letter to the presiding judge crediting her husband for saving her mother, Milanka Ljubicic’s life following a "major neurological event" in December 2021, The Globe reported. Ljubicic, who lives in Serbia, also credited her son-in-law in a May letter of her own for his response now that she’s made an about 95% recovery.