Missing Cohasset mother: Timeline of events related to disappearance of Ana Walshe

Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother from Cohasset, has not been seen since early New Year’s Day. Her husband, Brian Walshe, is now facing charges of misleading an investigation into her disappearance.

Search crews have not yet been able to track down Ana’s whereabouts.

Brian Walshe told police Ana was supposed to take a rideshare to Logan Airport on New Year’s Day to fly to Washington, D.C., where she owns a home. Police said there is no evidence Ana got into a rideshare or that she boarded any flights.

Below is a timeline of events that have unfolded so far as an investigation into her disappearance continues:

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 -- Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley reports that the Cohasset Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ana Walshe.

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 -- A State Police Special Emergency Response Team and a local regional police team begin a search of an area adjacent to Chief Justice Cushing Highway for evidence in connection with the case.

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 -- Firefighters battled fire at Ana’s former home at 725 Jerusalem Road. The blaze was deemed nonsuspicious.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 -- A ground search of the area around Walshe’s home concluded when 20 troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response team, three K9 teams and the State Police Air Wing searched the area around Walshe’s home, state police said. Investigators also drained the pool at Walshe’s home and searched a nearby stream.

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 -- The search for Ana shifted to the nation’s capital, where she works as a real estate professional and owns a second home in Washington D.C.

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 -- Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, is arrested and charged with misleading an investigation into Ana’s disappearance after detectives search home he shared with her and three young children.

Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 -- Brian is arraigned in Quincy District Court and prosecutors announce discovered of bloody knife in basement of Ana’s home.

As of late Monday morning, Ana has not been located.

