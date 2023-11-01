Missing college student found dead in Mississippi River, Minnesota officials say

The search for a missing college student in Minnesota has ended after his body was found in the Mississippi River, officials say.

Sumith Maddi was a 19-year-old college student who liked taking walks, listening to music and watching football, according to his obituary.

Maddi was reported missing after he was last seen on the University of Minnesota campus at about 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to the school’s Department of Public Safety.

On Oct. 27, Bruce’s Legacy, a nonprofit search and rescue organization, set out on the Mississippi River to look for Maddi after getting a phone call from his family, according to a Facebook post.

“We arrived (at) 10 a.m. and set up the boat. We located Sumith fairly soon into our search,” the group said in the post.

The organization worked with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol to locate Maddi.

McClatchy News reached out to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 1 for more information but did not immediately hear back.

An obituary for Maddi says he died Oct. 21, the same day he was last seen.

Authorities have not released any information on the circumstances of Maddi’s death.

