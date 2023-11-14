Missing Colorado hiker's dog found alive, waiting by owner's body after months in wilderness

Authorities conduced an aerial search in order to find Rich Moore, 71, and Jack Russell Terrier Finney, who were spotted by a hunter on Oct. 30. They had been missing for nearly three months.

A Colorado hiker who was missing for months was found dead in late October, but his 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier was found alive and waiting by the hiker's side, according to reports from the area.

A hunter came across the body of 71-year-old Rich Moore in the Lower Blanco drainage basin on Oct. 30, according to reporting by 9News in Colorado. And Moore's white Jack Russell terrier, Finney, was found alive nearby.

A flight crew headed out later that afternoon to find a suitable landing zone to recover the body but were unable to recover Moore and his dog until the next day.

After locating the pair, they were flown off the mountain by a search and rescue team.

Finney was reunited with her family after examination and treatment at a local animal hospital, according to the affiliate.

Delinda Vanne-Brightyn of Taos Search and Rescue, an agency that helped participate in the search for Moore noted how difficult it was to get to their location.

"We searched from just under the peak-top and directly West, searching down the mountain toward where his car was located. Winds were directly from the West/Soutwest. It was so steep, we were inserted in by a helicopter. He was found 2.5 miles East of the mountain-top beneath where we were inserted," according to the agency's Facebook page.

Taos Search and Rescue also extended their condolences to the family but were glad the family was able to gain some closure as well as bring their dog back home.

When were Rich Moore and his pup first reported missing?

The duo was first reported missing on the evening of Aug. 19 in the Blackhead Peak area, a rugged mountain peak east of Pagosa Springs, a Colorado town 35 miles north of the New Mexico border. They had failed to return from a hike up 12,500-foot mountain's peak, DogTime reported.

Authorities conducted an extensive search of the area, spending almost 2,000 hours looking for Moore and his pup.

Moore’s cause of death is currently unknown, but the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect a crime has been committed.

