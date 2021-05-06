Missing Colorado mom's husband Barry Morphew appears in shackles in first court hearing since arrest

Barry Morphew, the husband of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew, appeared in court Thursday, shackled and wearing a jail-issued jumpsuit as he faces three charges -- including first-degree murder -- in connection with his wife’s presumed death.

Morphew, 53, spoke only briefly during his initial appearance in Chaffee County court on Thursday, where he sat alongside his public defender, Daniel Zettler, and wore an orange and white jumpsuit, a blue face mask and shackles.

Suzanne Morphew’s body – missing since May of last year – has still not been located, but District Attorney Linda Stanley said Wednesday her office and investigators had gathered enough evidence to arrest Barry Morphew on charges of first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempt to influence a public servant, according to authorities.

A judge told Morphew during the hearing that he would be able to see his two daughters, who were present in the courtroom for the hearing, as long as his contact with them remains civil.

His next hearing has been scheduled for May 27 at 4 p.m. local time. Zettler declined to comment when contacted by Fox News.

Morphew was arrested around 9:15 a.m. local time Wednesday near his home in Poncha Spring on Highway 50, the sheriff's office said. He is being held at the Chaffee County Detention Center without bond.

During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Stanley said the investigation is ongoing and Barry Morphew’s arrest affidavit would remain sealed. Investigators have largely kept quiet regarding the investigation, which they said attributed to the successful Wednesday morning arrest.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said law enforcement did not anticipate additional arrests. Officials would not provide more information regarding a suspected cause or motive in Suzanne Morphew's death and said Barry Morphew asked for a lawyer when investigators began questioning him.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing by a neighbor last year on Mother’s Day ‒ May 10, 2020. Officials said they were told she left for a bike ride and never returned.

On May 17, her husband posted a video on Facebook pleading for whoever took Suzanne to bring her back.

"Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there and can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you, we miss you, your girls need you," Barry said in the video. "No questions asked, however much they want – I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you, I want you back so bad."

The sheriff's office said it worked with law enforcement partners to execute more than 135 search warrants statewide in connection with the case and interviewed more than 400 people in multiple states. The law enforcement teams looked into more than 1,400 tips.

