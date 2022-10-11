Missing Colorado teen Chloe Campbell found alive, police don't believe she was held against her will

Colorado authorities on Monday said they have found a 14-year-old girl who was last seen 10 days ago and that she took steps to avoid being found.

Chloe Campbell was found around 5 p.m. at a residence in Thornton, a suburb located about 26 miles from Boulder, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold told reporters during a news briefing.

"While investigators continue to believe that Chloe ran away, there is an ongoing investigation about where she was and what occurred while she was separated from her family," Herold said.

Campbell was released to her family and will be medically evaluated, police said. Few details were released, but authorities said they do not believe she was held against her will.

The teenager was last seen around 6 p.m. on Sept. 30 near Boulder High School in Boulder. She was spotted at a high school football game with two older men who were described as "sketchy," according to her family.

Chloe's family had been continuously updating the public via a Google Doc page titled "Updates on the search for Chloe." Her father, David Campbell, told local affiliate KDVR.com that Chloe "never came home," which prompted the family to start investigating.

While she was missing her family believed, based on what they heard from the teenager's friends, that "she may be with someone (or several people) who are men, or older boys, who could be involved with drug dealing and who may have violent criminal records," the Google Doc states.

Campbell's family said they believed other kids may have known her whereabouts or how to reach her. Over the weekend, authorities said they believe Campbell was a "runaway" but could be in danger.

Investigators said friends of hers received messages they believed could be from the missing teen saying she was with family in Arizona and did not want to return home.

"There are indications that considerable steps were being taken by Chloe to avoid contact from law enforcement as well as her family," Boulder Dep. Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said during Monday's briefing. "We, however, had indications that she was alive throughout the week."

Authorities did not issue an Amber Alert upon Campbell being reported missing. Redfearn said the alert is used only for the most serious cases such as abductions to "avoid public fatigue."

"Boulder police had no evidence to suspect that an abduction had occurred," he said. Detectives consulted with Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents who agreed the case did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert."

Investigators met with CBI agents who agreed to put out a Missing and Endangered Person Alert, which alerts national media outlets if Campbell was not found Monday, Redfearn said.

The case is till under investigation.

